MIAMI — Shohei Ohtani steals 50th base in pursuit to become 1st player to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a season.
Shohei Ohtani steals 50th base in pursuit to become 1st player to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a season
Shohei Ohtani steals 50th base in pursuit to become 1st player to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a season.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 19, 2024 at 8:55PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
In a warning sign for Trump, voters are split on who would do a better job on the economy in latest AP-NORC poll
In a warning sign for Trump, voters are split on who would do a better job on the economy in latest AP-NORC poll.