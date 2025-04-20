Sports

Shohei Ohtani returns to Dodgers' lineup after birth of daughter in Southern California

April 20, 2025 at 3:41PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup Sunday for the series finale against the Texas Rangers, activated off the paternity list after his wife gave birth to the couple's first child in Southern California.

''I am so grateful to my loving wife (28-year-old former professional basketball player Mamiko Tanaka) who gave birth to our healthy, beautiful daughter,'' Ohtani wrote on Instagram on Saturday. ''To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents.''

The 30-year-old Ohtani missed the series' first two games, which the Dodgers split, matching the previous two World Series winners. He appeared in all of Los Angeles' previous 20 games, hitting .288 with six home runs and 21 runs scored (one off major league lead).

