Sports

Shohei Ohtani hits 46th homer to tie career high on sweltering day at Dodger Stadium

Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run of the season to tie his career high, a 450-foot solo shot down the right-field line in the fifth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Cleveland Guardians on a sweltering Sunday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 8, 2024 at 10:23PM

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run of the season to tie his career high, a 450-foot solo shot down the right-field line in the fifth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Cleveland Guardians on a sweltering Sunday.

On a day that matched the hottest Dodger Stadium first-pitch temperature at 103 degrees, Ohtani connected off Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee. The homer was reviewed to see if it was fair.

Ohtani also hit 46 home runs in 2021 for the Los Angeles Angels in his unanimous AL MVP season. The Japanese star has 46 stolen bases in a bid to become the first major league player with a 50-50 season.

It also was 103 for first pitch for Game 1 of the 2017 World Series against Houston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Dak Prescott leads Cowboys to 33-17 romp over Browns in opener after getting new 4-year contract

Dak Prescott threw a touchdown pass hours after agreeing to a four-year, $240 million contract with Dallas and the Cowboys' defense roughed up Deshaun Watson in his return, throttling the Cleveland Browns 33-17 in their opener Sunday.

Sports

Baker Mayfield and Buccaneers rout Commanders 37-20 to spoil Jayden Daniels' debut

Sports

Ohtani hits 46th homer to tie career high, Dodgers beat heat, Guardians 4-0