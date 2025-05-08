Shohei Ohtani could have landed 15-year deal, agent says, but he didn't want to risk skills decline

''We could have went to 13, 14, 15 years,'' Balelo said. ''But Shohei wanted to always kind of keep the integrity of where he's at as a player. He just didn't want to have the end of his storybook career tail off and then on year 13, 14 and 15, it's just like who is this guy? You can't even run down first and he's not a guy anymore.''