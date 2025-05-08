Shohei Ohtani could have landed 15-year deal, agent says, but he didn't want to risk skills decline

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani could have pursued a 15-year contract through age 44, agent Nez Balelo said Thursday, explaining the two-way superstar didn't want to risk a decline in his skills while under the big deal.
Balelo pulled back the curtain that shrouds Ohtani a bit when he spoke at Sportico's Invest West conference featuring decision-makers in sports, entertainment and finance at the new Intuit Dome, home of the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers.
Ohtani's $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers that he signed in December 2023 was the largest in professional sports. He won his third MVP award and first World Series title in his first season after moving from the Los Angeles Angels.
A year later, Juan Soto went even bigger. The left fielder landed a $765 million, 15-year contract with the New York Mets in which none of the money will be deferred.
''We wouldn't do anything different,'' Balelo said afterward. ''He won a championship. He went to the right team. No regrets.''
Ohtani's deal includes $680 million in deferred payments. Those deferrals reduce the net present value of the contract to about $461 million for baseball's luxury-tax system, instead of an average of $70 million a year had there been no deferrals.
Ohtani will be 38 when the contract ends after the 2033 season.
''We could have went to 13, 14, 15 years,'' Balelo said. ''But Shohei wanted to always kind of keep the integrity of where he's at as a player. He just didn't want to have the end of his storybook career tail off and then on year 13, 14 and 15, it's just like who is this guy? You can't even run down first and he's not a guy anymore.''