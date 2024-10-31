Wires

Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers win franchise's eighth World Series title by beating the New York Yankees in five games

Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers win franchise's eighth World Series title by beating the New York Yankees in five games.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 31, 2024 at 3:53AM

NEW YORK — Shohei Ohtani and the LA Dodgers win franchise's eighth World Series title by beating the New York Yankees in five games.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

AP sources: White House altered transcript of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns

AP sources: White House altered transcript of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns.

Wires

Judge decides to release Young Thug from jail, though he could serve prison time if he violates the sentence's terms

Wires

Man who killed eagles on Native American reservation and sold them on the black market gets nearly 4 years in prison