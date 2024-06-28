Samsung is channeling the 1960s TV series "Get Smart" with its newest tech release: the Shortcut Sneaker, with which one can make phone calls. Gizmodo reported that the phone is operated with foot movements that are recognized by motion sensors in the soles. Sadly, you're not likely to get your dogs into them anytime soon: The company is making just six pairs, available only to Samsung members in the Netherlands who enter a drawing by July 9.

Weird in the wild

Scientists studying African elephants at Kenya's Samburu National Reserve and Amboseli National Park have discovered that the pachyderms call to each other and respond to one another using individual names, the Associated Press reported on June 10. The names are expressed in low rumbles that can be heard over long distances — by elephants. Many of the noises are low enough not to be heard by humans. When scientists played recordings to individual elephants, they responded energetically to those that contained their names. "Elephants are incredibly social, always talking and touching each other," said study co-author George Wittemyer. "We just cracked open the door a bit to the elephant mind."

All wet

Vermont state Rep. Jim Carroll released two videos to local news outlets depicting his colleague, Rep. Mary Morrissey, pouring water into Carroll's tote bag as it hung on a hook in his office, NBC5-TV reported. "I want to say how very, very sorry I am for my actions of pouring water in Jim Carroll's tote bag," Morrissey said. "Quite honestly, I don't know why I did it. I was not meaning to hurt him." The incident took place in April, but Carroll, who videotaped them, held onto the tapes until June, when other reports of the events started to circulate. Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski told Morrissey, who's been a member of the House since 1997, that she would not be eligible to serve on conference committees.

Drive-thru terror

On June 11 in Seattle, Emma Lee, 23, got into hot water with a drive-thru customer at Taste of Heaven Espresso, where she works, Canoe.com reported. The customer was steamed about the price of his drinks, to which Lee responded, "You don't get to name your own price." After receiving his drinks, the customer allegedly got out of his car and threw them through the drive-thru window at the barista, then spit on her. But Lee fought back: She leaned out of the window and took a hammer to his windshield, putting a hole in the glass. Police were called, and Lee filed charges of misdemeanor assault and banned him from the store.

What's in a name?

Tayvia Woodfork, 26, of Mississippi, experienced stomach pains while dining at a Golden Corral restaurant in North Little Rock, Ark., on May 6. Fox News reported that Woodfork went to the restroom, she delivered 6-pound Tamaar Kylon Corral Woodfork, a boy. Yes, that third name is a tribute to the restaurant. Golden Corral shared news of the birth on its Facebook page and gifted the new mom a $200 gift card, among other items.

