Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

T-Mobile US Inc., up 56 cents to $107.16.

Softbank is selling $21 billion of its stock in the mobile wireless carrier.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., down $3.57 to $229.31.

The network security company's chief financial officer is leaving to work at Google's cloud division.

American Airlines Group Inc., down 92 cents to $14.00.

The airline raised about $2 billion through a stock and convertible note sale.

Huntsman Corp., up 6 cents to $18.29.

The chemicals company told investors its sales rose in April and May and it expects further improvement in June.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., down $3.63 to $23.58.

The aircraft parts supplier warned it's in danger of breaching financial covenants if lenders don't provide relief.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp., up 35 cents to $74.50.

The aluminum products company named a new CEO to succeed Jack A. Hockema.

Shoe Carnival Inc., up $1.94 to $29.03.

The footwear and accessories retailer said e-commerce helped lift sales through the second quarter.

M/I Homes Inc., up 96 cents to $34.46.

Sales of new homes rose at a surprisingly strong rate in May.