In August 2012, Douglas Bastos, then a graduate student at Brazil's Instituto Nacional de Pesquisas da Amazônia, was exploring a remote waterway in the Amazon rainforest when he came across a small lake teeming with electric eels.

Electric eels, which actually are a knifefish, were believed to be solitary creatures. And yet before Bastos' eyes were more than 100 of them. Then things got even more jolting.

The mass of eels began corralling groups of tetra fish into tightly packed balls and bombarding them with synchronized electric attacks. "I was in shock," Bastos said. "Group hunting is a rare event in freshwater fishes."

Two years later, Bastos and researchers from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History returned to the area. The findings of their study, published in the journal Ecology and Evolution, overturn the idea that electric eels are exclusively solitary predators.

The researchers confirmed that the electric eels Bastos had observed in 2012 were Volta's electric eels, a recently discovered species that can reach 8 feet in length and is capable of producing 860-volt electric shocks — the strongest electric discharge of any animal.

For the past 250 years, scientists believed that all electric eels belonged to the same species, but in 2019, research conducted by C. David de Santana, a Smithsonian researcher, proved that there are at least three species, the largest and most electrified being the Volta's electric eel. According to de Santana, a co-author of the new study, no such behavior had ever been documented in electric eels.

Typically, electric eels hunt alone, sneaking up on sleeping fish and shocking them. But hunting in groups can enable predators to hunt prey that would otherwise be too fast, such as the tiny tetras. Only nine species of fish, including the goldsaddle goldfish, are known to hunt in this fashion.