Shocking rape trial highlights the systematic struggles French sexual abuse victims face

Despite evidence including meticulously archived photos and videos that Pelicot shot of the alleged rapes, some of the defendants' lawyers have scrutinized Gisèle Pelicot's private life and motives, even questioning whether she was truly unconscious during some of the encounters. Although they must defend their clients to the best of their abilities, the lawyers' tactics have outraged advocates for the sexually abused, who say the attorneys show that victim-blaming is alive and well in France.