'Shocked' and 'sickened' Democrats react with fury to video of Padilla's removal

WASHINGTON — When videos first rocketed around the Internet Thursday afternoon showing security officers forcibly removing Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla from a press conference with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in California, senators in both parties were already gathered together for a long series of votes.
There are strict rules against using cellphones on the Senate floor. But senators immediately shared the video with each other anyway.
''I showed it to as many people as I could,'' said Democratic Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware. That included Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., who she said seemed ''as shocked as we were.''
The videos, which showed officers aggressively pushing Padilla out of Noem's press conference and eventually restraining him on the floor outside the room, shook Senate Democrats to the core.
Beaten down politically for months as President Donald Trump has returned to power and ruled Washington with a united Republican Congress, the Democrats' anger exploded as they skipped their traditional Thursday flights home and stayed on the floor to speak out against the incident, calling it the latest and most inflammatory example of what they say is Trump's gradual assault on democracy.
The incident came just days after U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver was indicted on federal charges alleging she assaulted and interfered with immigration officers outside a detention center in New Jersey.
''What was really hard for me to see was that a member of this body was driven to his knees and made to kneel before authorities,'' said New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, his raised voice booming through the Senate chamber walls. ''This is a test. This is a crossroads. This is a day in which the character of this body will be defined.''
Washington Sen. Patty Murray said it was the closest she had come to tearing up on the floor in her 32 years in the Senate. Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks said she was so angry she was shaking. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine waved around a pocket Constitution and said the administration is trying to make Padilla and others ''afraid to exercise their rights.''