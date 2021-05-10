600055519

Shipping container as backyard office? Meet TikiTainer

Andy Berg had a great job as a civil engineer, working with architects and designers on projects. When the pandemic hit, he began working first from his garage, then from a camper trailer parked in his back yard. With two kids home schooling, he needed his own space and began noodling on an idea to use discarded shipping containers for backyard offices. He and his wife launched Latitude Studios and now are marketing "TikiTainers" (tiki bars) and offices.