CAIRO — Shipment of medicine for hostages held by Hamas arrives in Gaza as part of first Hamas-Israel deal in weeks, Qatar says.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
More from Star Tribune
Nation Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune