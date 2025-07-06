Ship attacked in Red Sea off Yemen with gunfire, rocket-propelled grenades, UK maritime agency says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A ship came under attack Sunday in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen by armed men firing guns and launching rocket-propelled grenades, a group overseen by the British military said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which comes as tensions remain high in the Middle East over the Israel-Hamas war and after the Iran-Israel war and airstrikes by the United States targeting Iranian nuclear sites.
The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said that an armed security team on the unidentified vessel had returned fire and that the ''situation is ongoing.'' It described the attack as happening some 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Hodeida, Yemen, which is held by the country's Houthi rebels.
''Authorities are investigating,'' it said.
Ambrey, a private maritime security firm, issued an alert saying that a merchant ship had been ''attacked by eight skiffs while transiting northbound in the Red Sea.'' It said it believed the attack was ongoing.
Ambrey later said the ship also had been attacked by bomb-carrying drone boats, which could mark a major escalation in the region. It said two drone boats struck the ship, while another two had been destroyed by the armed guards on board.
The U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet referred questions to the military's Central Command, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Houthi rebels have been launching missile and drone attacks against commercial and military ships in the region in what the group's leadership has described as an effort to end Israel's offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.