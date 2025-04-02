Shingles is awful, but there may be another reason to get vaccinated. It may fight dementia

WASHINGTON — A vaccine to fight dementia? It turns out there may already be one – shots that prevent painful shingles also appear to protect aging brains.
A new study found shingles vaccination cut older adults’ risk of developing dementia over the next seven years by 20%.
The research, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, is part of growing understanding about how many factors influence brain health as we age – and what we can do about it.
‘‘It’s a very robust finding,‘’ said lead researcher Dr. Pascal Geldsetzer of Stanford University. And ‘’women seem to benefit more,‘’ important as they’re at higher risk of dementia.
The study tracked people in Wales who were around 80 when receiving the world’s first-generation shingles vaccine over a decade ago. Now, Americans 50 and older are urged to get a newer vaccine that’s proven more effective against shingles than its predecessor.
The new findings add another reason for people to consider rolling up their sleeves, said Dr. Maria Nagel of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, who studies viruses that infiltrate the nervous system.
The virus ‘’is a risk for dementia and now we have an intervention that can decrease the risk,‘’ Nagel said.
With Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia on the rise in an aging population, ‘’the implications of the study are profound,‘’ Dr. Anupam Jena, a Harvard physician and health economist, wrote in a Nature commentary.