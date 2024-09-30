TOKYO — Shigeru Ishiba says he will call a national election for Oct. 27 after he takes office as Japan's prime minister.
Shigeru Ishiba says he will call a national election for Oct. 27 after he takes office as Japan's prime minister
Shigeru Ishiba says he will call a national election for Oct. 27 after he takes office as Japan's prime minister.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 30, 2024 at 7:00AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
AT&T exits entertainment industry with a $7.6 billion sale of its majority stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG
AT&T exits entertainment industry with a $7.6 billion sale of its majority stake in DirecTV to private equity firm TPG.