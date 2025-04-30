She's in charge: At the F1 Miami Grand Prix, many top executive roles are held by women

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — For the Miami Grand Prix, someone is in charge of all the strategic planning and the budget. Someone else oversees the construction of 163 temporary buildings needed for a Formula 1 race weekend. Someone else designs the seating areas and keeps track of food and beverage needs. Someone else makes sure that the rich and famous have everything they need and want, from the right drink to the right kind of throw pillow.
These jobs make the race happen.
And in Miami, they're all being done by women.
It's something that the Miami Grand Prix believes sets its race apart. In a sport and a circuit still dominated by males — there hasn't been a woman behind the wheel for a Formula 1 race since 1992 — it will be difficult this weekend to find an element of the event that isn't overseen by a woman.
''I'm so proud,'' said Katharina Nowak, the Miami race's vice president of business operations. ''The amount of talent, whether male or female, that we have in that room, it just makes you want to be better. Every day, we push ourselves to just continue to maintain the standard at which we all expect to be working at, which just pushes everybody to be better for each other because no one wants to let anyone down.''
The women leading the way
There are men on the masthead for the race's local overseers: Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross owns the race, Tom Garfinkel is the managing partner and Tyler Epp is president of the race that takes place at the Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium campus. From there, many other top Miami roles are held by women, including:
— Nowak — only 28 years old — reports to Epp as the race's second-in-command and oversees all strategic plans, the budget and 17 internal departments. She also speaks four languages.