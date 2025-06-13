Fever say Caitlin Clark will be ready to play in showdown with Liberty on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark ended practice Friday by making a halfcourt shot and winning a little bit of lunch money in the process.
And with that, the Indiana Fever star is ready to play again.
Clark — barring any unforeseen setbacks — is expected to be in the lineup when the Fever play host to the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon. She missed the last five Indiana games with a quadriceps injury.
''As long as we don't have any regressions, she's going to be ready to roll,'' Fever coach Stephanie White said.
Clark returned to practice this week, and her comeback game just happens to be a nationally televised one against the Liberty — the defending champs and, at 9-0, the last unbeaten team left in the league this season. New York is winning its games by an average of 19 points.
''I'm really excited," Clark said. ''I think it's definitely been a process. I think the hardest part is when you like begin to feel really good and then it's just a process of working yourself back into actually getting up and down and getting out there with my teammates.''
The halfcourt shot at the end of practice was the kicker of a friendly competition, and Clark (who says she rarely wins the halfcourt contests) did wave a few dollars that she won around afterward — in case anyone needed a reminder of her shooting range.
The Fever (4-5) went 2-3 in Clark's absence. She was averaging 19 points, 9.3 assists, six rebounds and 1.3 steals per game when she got hurt. There's still a long way to go this season, but no player in WNBA history has ever finished a season averaging that many points, assists, rebounds and steals per game.