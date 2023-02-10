The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office seized 24 illegally possessed guns Thursday during a warrant search in Brooklyn Park.

The Sheriff's Office announced the seizure on social media with a picture of the guns, a variety of assault rifles and handguns. Several bags of cocaine, totaling a pound, were also seized.

The search warrant was one of a few served Thursday related to an ongoing weapons and narcotics search, the Sheriff's Office said. Two more warrants were served in St. Paul Thursday as part of the same investigation. Those led to illegal guns recovered and additional cocaine.

The suspect targeted in the investigation was also arrested Thursday. The Sheriff's Office declined Thursday to specify the location of the seizures.

The operation was carried out by the office's violent offender task force, emergency services unit and enforcement service division in partnership with the Brooklyn Park Police Department.