Wires

Sheriff's office says police responding to report of active shooter in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; injuries unclear

Sheriff's office says police responding to report of active shooter in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; injuries unclear.

The Associated Press
June 29, 2025 at 11:14PM

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho — Sheriff's office says police responding to report of active shooter in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; injuries unclear.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Idaho governor says multiple firefighters were attacked while responding to a blaze near Coeur d'Alene

Idaho governor says multiple firefighters were attacked while responding to a blaze near Coeur d'Alene.

Wires

Sheriff's office says police responding to report of active shooter in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; injuries unclear

Wires

Hall of Fame horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas, winner of 15 Triple Crown races, dies at 89, his family says