Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson has agreed to reimburse the county for a vehicle he destroyed while he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Hutchinson, 41, agreed to pay $47,711.69 for the county-owned vehicle, a county spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The original value of the 2021 Ford Explorer was $67,665.13 and after the crash it was determined it was a total loss, according to an agreement between Hennepin County and Hutchinson.

The Sheriff's Office paid $22,137 toward a future replacement of the vehicle prior to the crash and the "remaining replacement cost" is $45,528, which includes towing and storage fees.

Hutchinson crashed the vehicle in December after drinking at a sheriff's conference in Alexandria, Minn. He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree misdemeanor drunken-driving charges and was sentenced to two years' probation.

He recently announced he will not be seeking re-election. He has said he will not resign from his position despite calls from multiple County Board members that he do so.

Hutchinson took office in 2019 after narrowly defeating longtime incumbent Rich Stanek. The sheriff is paid $188,775 annually to oversee a department of 800 employees with an annual budget of $127 million.