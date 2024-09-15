WASHINGTON — Sheriff: Suspect involved in incident at Trump's golf club was unarmed when taken into custody in neighboring county.
Sheriff: Suspect involved in incident at Trump's golf club was unarmed when taken into custody in neighboring county
Sheriff: Suspect involved in incident at Trump's golf club was unarmed when taken into custody in neighboring county.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 15, 2024 at 8:28PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
FBI says former President Donald Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club
FBI says former President Donald Trump was subject of 'an apparent assassination attempt' at his Florida golf club.