TOWN OF MANCHESTER, Wis. — Sheriff's officials in west central Wisconsin say scene evidence and autopsy results in the shooting deaths of two men last week indicate it was a murder-suicide case.

Jackson County sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the Town of Manchester last Thursday afternoon and found two men who were dead.

They were identified as 78-year-old William Kerr and 72-year-old Daniel Zillmer, both of Black River Falls. Autopsies were done at the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, results show Zillmer died as a result of two gunshot wounds. Additional evidence from the autopsies and the crime scene indicates that Kerr died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.