Sheriff says 'defective' locks were a key factor in Louisiana jailbreak by 10 men

BATON ROUGE, La. — Just days before 10 men broke out of a New Orleans jail, officials with the sheriff's office asked for money to fix faulty locks and cell doors deemed a key factor in the escape.
As the manhunt for the remaining seven fugitives stretches into a new week, officials continue to investigate who or what was to blame in a jailbreak that even the escapees labeled as ''easy'' — in a message scrawled on a wall above the narrow hole they squeezed through.
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said she has long raised concerns about the jail's ongoing ''deficiencies," adding that the breakout has ''once again highlighted the critical need for repairs and upgrades'' to the ailing infrastructure.
The men yanked open a cell door, slipped through a hole behind a toilet, scaled a barbed wire fence and fled from the jail early Friday, recorded surveillance video showed.
Four days earlier, Jeworski ''Jay'' Mallet — the Chief of Corrections for the Orleans Justice Center — presented a need for a new lock system during the city's Capital Improvement Plan hearing.
Mallet said the current system at the jail, which houses around 1,400 people, was built for a ''minimum custody type of inmate."
But he classified many at the jail as ''high security'' inmates who are awaiting trials for violent offenses, including charges such as murder, assault and rape. He said many require a ''restrictive housing environment that did not exist" at the jail and, as a result, the sheriff's office has transferred dozens in custody to more secure locations.
Mallet went on to say that some of the cell unit doors and locks have been ''manipulated" to the point that not only are they not secure, but some can't even be closed properly.