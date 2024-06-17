PONTIAC, Mich. — A sheriff planned to give an update Monday in the investigation of a weekend shooting that wounded nine people at a suburban Detroit splash pad.

The random attack in Rochester Hills was one of at least four mass shootings in the U.S. on Saturday and early Sunday.

Michael Nash, 42, fired as many as 28 times Saturday, stopping several times to reload, police said. He subsequently went home to Shelby Township, where he killed himself.

Nash had no criminal history but apparently suffered privately from ''mental health challenges," Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

A splash pad is a recreational area with a nonslip surface where people can play in fountains and water sprays.

Nine people were wounded, including an 8-year-old boy who was shot in the head; his 4-year-old brother, who was shot in the leg; and the boys' mother, who was hit in the abdomen and leg.

Bouchard said Nash had no connections to the splash pad or any victims.

Nash's neighbors told the Detroit News that his father died two years ago and that he lived with his mother, who has been traveling the United States.

''He's a loner. The blinds are always pulled over there,'' neighbor Kyleen Duchene told the newspaper.

Elsewhere in the U.S., six people were shot in a residential neighborhood in Lathrup Village, another Detroit suburb. Seven people were shot at a party in Methuen, Massachusetts, and eight people were shot during a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock, Texas. Two people were killed in that shooting.

Rochester Hills is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Oxford, where in 2021 a 15-year-old fatally shot four high school students.