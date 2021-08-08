VICTORIA, Minn. — No one on board a single-engine plane survived when it crashed into a vacant lot and burst into flames, igniting a fire at a nearby house in southeastern Minnesota, officials said.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud said there were multiple fatalities, but didn't say how many. Family members were in the home when the crash occurred, but no one was hurt, Kamerud said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was flying from Alexandria Municipal Airport to Eden Prairie's Flying Cloud Airport before 6 p.m. Saturday when it crashed into the lot and burst into flames igniting a fire at the adjacent house in Victoria, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Minneapolis.

Neighbors responded with hoses, and patrons from Floyd's Bar near the scene ran over with fire extinguishers. The fire was quickly extinguished before first responders arrived.

Kamerud said during a news conference Saturday night that he didn't know what caused the crash. The Carver County Medical Examiner was expected to report on the identities of the pilot and any passengers.

The FAA identified the aircraft as a single-engine Mooney M20, which can carry up to four people.

Firefighters and other first responders from several agencies attended the scene. Kamerud said the National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.