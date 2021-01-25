A 25-year-old man is jailed on allegations that he set fire to a shed at his southern Minnesota residence and killed his father, authorities said Monday.

The blaze just outside of Le Center was reported to the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office about 7:15 a.m. Sunday at the property in the 37700 block of Hunting Preserve Lane.

Emergency responders found the body of Bruce A. Traxler, 64, inside a shed on the property where the father and son lived.

Authorities have released no other details about how the fire began.

The Sheriff's Office sent an alert to law enforcement in the area describing the son's car, and he was arrested later Sunday in Mankato, said Sheriff Brett Mason.

The son remains jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder and arson, and he is due in court Tuesday upon charging. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

"We have more than enough probable cause to hold him," Mason said.

Emergency dispatch audio revealed that authorities were alerted to the fire by Jeffrey Traxler, Bruce's brother and the owner of Traxler's Hunting Preserve, just south of where the blaze occurred.

Paul Walsh