A man on probation for driving drunk was intoxicated again when he crashed his vehicle over the weekend north of the Twin Cities and killed his passenger, officials said Monday.

The wreck occurred about 10:30 p.m. Saturday northwest of Cambridge near County Road 6 and Blackfoot Street, the Isanti County Sheriff's Office said.

Jail records identified the driver as Anthony M. Trebesch, 29, of Cambridge, who was treated at a hospital for his injuries and awaits charges of criminal vehicular homicide and drunken driving.

The Sheriff's Office identified the passenger who died as 34-year-old Lily Wilson, of Cambridge.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Trebesch was heading east on County Road 6, strayed into a ditch to the left and rolled his vehicle several times.

Deputies arrived at the scene and saw that Wilson had been thrown from the vehicle. Emergency responders declared her dead at the scene.

Trebesch was taken from the scene by emergency medical personnel to the hospital for serious but noncritical injuries.

Court records show that he was sentenced in January 2022 after being convicted driving drunk in the city of Isanti. A preliminary breath test at the scene measured his blood alcohol level at 0.19%, nearly 2 1⁄ 2 times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Rather than send Trebesch to jail for a year, Judge Amy Brosnahan put him on probation for two years.