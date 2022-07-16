ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Authorities say a Florida woman was found dead after falling in a pond and being grabbed by two alligators.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office told news outlets that the elderly woman was seen falling into the pond along a golf course in Englewood late Friday and struggling to stay afloat.
While she was in the water, two alligators were seen grabbing her, authorities said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two alligators have been removed from the area, but it's not yet clear whether those were the reptiles involved. The cause of death has not been determined.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says alligators are more active when temperatures rise.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Man shot and killed by off-duty police in DC's Wharf area
An off-duty police officer shot and killed a man armed with a semiautomatic handgun in the area of a Southwest Washington entertainment district Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
Nation
Today in History: July 17, Disneyland's opening day
Today in History
Sports
Yankees: NYPD investigating after drone seen above stadium
The New York Yankees say police are investigating after what appeared to be a drone was spotted flying above right field at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.
Nation
New dementia prevention method may be behavioral, not prescribed
Surprisingly simple interventions may reduce the risk of dementia.
Nation
Confusion post-Roe spurs delays, denials for some lifesaving pregnancy care
Patients, doctors navigate legal uncertainty with treatment delayed, denied.