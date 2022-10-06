MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said.
The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.
The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Federal judge halts key parts of New York's new gun law
A federal judge halted key provisions Thursday of New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional.
Nation
Wisconsin judge blocks absentee ballot spoiling
A Wisconsin judge is prohibiting voters from canceling their original absentee ballot and casting a new one, siding with a conservative group created by prominent Republicans that said the practice known as ballot spoiling is illegal.
Politics
Jan. 6 committee schedules next public hearing for Oct. 13
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has scheduled its next hearing for Oct. 13, pushing the investigation back into the limelight less than three weeks before the midterm election that will determine control of Congress.
Business
Major indexes slip in afternoon trading on Wall Street
Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as the broader market continued pulling back from a surge earlier in the week.
Nation
Man charged with smuggling pythons in his pants at US border
A New York City man has been charged with smuggling three Burmese pythons in his pants at a U.S-Canadian border crossing.