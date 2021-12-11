ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — Prosecutors in Douglas County late Friday charged Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson with four misdemeanors for drunkenness after he crashed his vehicle this week.

Hutchinson rolled his county SUV on Interstate 94 near Alexandria during the early morning hours Wednesday. He had been attending the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association winter conference in the city, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. An analysis of his urine determined that his blood alcohol content was 0.13%, while the state legal limit is 0.08%. Hutchinson had acknowledged he had been drinking before the crash and called the decision "inexcusable."

Prosecutors said Hutchinson was served with a summons at the Alexandria hospital where he is being treated for non-critical injuries. No one else was involved in the accident.

The Douglas County Attorney said three of the charges were for driving while impaired and the fourth is for carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol. Minnesota law would bar Hutchinson from carrying a gun for a year if he was convicted on the gun charge. He could also face fines and jail time.

Hutchinson was elected in 2018 as sheriff of the state's largest county.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.