CONYERS, Ga. — Three people, including a 17-year-old, are dead in what authorities said was a shooting in an Atlanta-area home early Monday.

A suspect, Jailon Gray, 21, was apprehended at the scene and now faces three charges of murder, along with three charges of aggravated assault, Rockdale County sheriff's officials said at a Monday news conference.

''Ultimately what took place was an argument that led to a shooting,'' Lt. LeJohn Tate said.

The sheriff's office received a report of gunshots at 12:10 a.m. in the Honey Creek Country Club neighborhood of Conyers, Georgia, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta, the agency said in a statement.

Deputies arrived and found the three people who had been shot. A handgun was used in the shootings, Tate said.

The victims, who were not immediately identified, were pronounced dead at the scene. Along with the teenager, the other two people killed were ages 50 and 51.

At Monday's news conference, Tate declined to discuss the relationship of the suspect and victims, but said that Gray lived at the home. He described the shooting as a ''domestic'' incident and not random.

There were other people in the vicinity of the home at the time, but they were not injured, he said.

It wasn't known Monday whether Gray has a lawyer who could be reached for comment on his behalf.