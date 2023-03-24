PERRIS, Calif. — Two people died in a helicopter crash Friday in Southern California, officials said.
The helicopter crashed in an unincorporated area of Perris, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.
Two people were confirmed dead, but it was not immediately clear whether there were others aboard the helicopter. Additional details were not available.
Perris is about 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.
