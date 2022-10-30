SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday in Northern California, authorities said.
The teenager was found lying on the front lawn of a home in the North Highlands neighborhood near Sacramento around 9 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.
Detectives have not determined what led up to the shooting and the sheriff's department did not immediately have information regarding a potential suspect.
A 911 caller who found the teen told authorities they had heard gunshots, the sheriff's department said. The teenager, whose name was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Sports
World Series: 1-all, Phils, Phanatic see Astros on Halloween
No telling how well Philadelphia pitcher Noah Syndergaard will do in Game 3 of the World Series. Or whether Astros dynamo Jose Altuve will deliver another three hits.
Politics
Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate
Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams traded harsh attacks on Georgia's elections during the pair's final debate Sunday before Georgia's Nov. 8 election, while elaborating on their positions on abortion and offering sharply differing visions for the state's economy.
Nation
Wife of former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander dies at age 77
Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, the wife of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and a longtime family and children's health advocate, has died at age 77, her family said Sunday.
Nation
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes
Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as "souls to the polls" that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections.
Nation
University of Kentucky student dies in Seoul Halloween crush
A University of Kentucky student who was studying in South Korea was one of more than 150 people killed when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul, the school said Sunday.