RENO, Nev. — Grant Sherfield had 23 points as Nevada beat Fresno State 73-57 on Friday night.
Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 13 points for Nevada (9-5, 4-3 Mountain West Conference). Warren Washington added 13 points.
Orlando Robinson had 15 points for the Bulldogs (5-4, 3-4). Isaiah Hill added 15 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
