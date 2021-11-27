KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Ben Sheppard matched his career high with 25 points as Belmont topped Iona 72-65 on Friday night.
Nick Muszynski had 19 points for Belmont (5-2).
Nelly Junior Joseph had 13 points for the Gaels (6-1), whose six-game season-opening win streak came to an end. Walter Clayton Jr. added 13 points.
