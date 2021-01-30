FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Cameron Shelton had 21 points as Northern Arizona edged past Northern Colorado 68-64 on Friday night.
Keith Haymon had 12 points for Northern Arizona (5-11, 4-6 Big Sky Conference), which ended its six-game home losing streak. Carson Towt added 10 points. Nik Mains had 10 points.
Matt Johnson II had 20 points for the Bears (8-8, 5-6). Bodie Hume added 16 points and seven rebounds. Daylen Kountz had 15 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Green Bay seeks revenge on Cleveland St.
Green Bay (5-12, 5-8) vs. Cleveland State (11-5, 11-2)
Sports
Lucas, Milwaukee visit IUPUI
Milwaukee (6-6, 5-5) vs. IUPUI (4-6, 3-6)
Sports
Knicks snap 3-game losing streak with 102-81 rout of Cavs
Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley scored 25 points off the bench, leading the New York Knicks to a 102-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.
Sports
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit the Hornets
Milwaukee Bucks (11-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (8-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Sports
Cleveland visits Minnesota, aims to end road slide
Cleveland Cavaliers (9-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-14, 15th in the Western Conference)