MUSIC

Shelby Lynne

A gifted Alabama singer/songwriter of dark, painful alt-country songs, Grammy's best new artist of 2001 has been mostly low-profile for the past decade, save for her 2017 collaboration with her sister Allison Moorer, "Not Dark Yet," and 2021′s "The Servant," a collection of her soulful, languidly bluesy treatments of hymns like "Swing Down, Sweet Chariot." She has a Substack newsletter, Dirt and Fiction, and in her Jan. 7 entry, she not only promises a new album with a new crew but she will explore the Dusty Springfield catalog backed by a trio in Minneapolis, at the request of the Dakota's owner. In 2008, Lynne's 10th album, "Just a Little Lovin'," was a tribute to Springfield. (7 p.m. Wed. & Thu. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $65-$75, dakotacooks.com)

JON BREAM

Lucius

You may have seen them elegantly singing behind Brandi Carlile or Roger Waters at recent shows, but those who heard Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig's uncannily tight vocal harmonies a decade ago in their 7th St. Entry debut with their dramatic rock group Lucius knew they were already soaring. They're on tour again marking the 10th anniversary of the band's first album, "Wildewoman," and playing two nights in a row next door to the Entry. The first night is their own show with New York strummer Jeff Taylor opening, and the second is to celebrate the Current's 19th anniversary with local indie-popster Ber and Texan Abraham Alexander. (7:30 p.m. Thu. & Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $40 Thu., sold out Fri., axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Cécile McLorin Salvant

She is a modern-jazz marvel. The most esteemed jazz vocalist of her generation, the triple Grammy winner, 34, is a brainy, playful adventurer. In 2023, Salvant released "Melusine," an eclectic concept album (sung primarily in French, Haitian Creole and Occitan) about being a hybrid of cultures that's led to two Grammy nominations. Last year, she premiered at Walker Art Center "Ogresse," an ambitious original chamber opera accompanied by her own hand-drawn animation and a 13-piece orchestra. Previously, she's captivated with her vocal-and-piano dialogues with Sullivan Fortner at the Dakota. Always a must-see live performer, Salvant returns to downtown Minneapolis with a trio featuring drummer Savannah Harris, bassist Yasushi Nakamura and Fortner. (6 & 8 p.m. Sun. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$45, dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

Digable Planets

Using a jazzy sample of Fred Wesley and the J.B.'s and a sly boy/girl vocal interplay, Digable Planets carved a new path for hip-hop in the pop mainstream in 1993 with their Grammy-winning sleeper hit "Rebirth of Cool (Cool Like Dat)." The New York trio only issued two albums before splitting in 1995, and co-leader Ishmael "Butterfly" Butler went on to do innovative work with the duo Shabazz Palaces. He and Mariana "Ladybug Mecca" Vieira and Craig "Doodlebug" Irving have been sporadically doing Planets gigs again since 2015 and are out now marking the 30th anniversary of their debut album, "Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space)." (8 p.m. Sat., Varsity Theater, 1308 SE. 4th St., Mpls., $124, ticketmaster.com)

C.R.

The Callisto Quartet

The Lakes Area Music Festival isn't just a summertime thing, nor just a Brainerd thing. The festival also hosts a Twin Cities series that brings internationally renowned musicians to the Woman's Club beside Loring Park to perform chamber music, including this young string quartet, which has picked up prizes at several of the world's most esteemed chamber music competitions. In addition to string quartets by Mozart and Maurice Ravel, it will perform a 2016 piece, Paul Wiancko's "Lift." (7:30 p.m. Thu., Woman's Club of Minneapolis Lounge, 410 Oak Grove St., Mpls., free-$50, lakesareamusic.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Víkingur Ólafsson

This Icelandic pianist is as hot as the lava that periodically oozes from the ground of his volcanic homeland, with albums that have garnered more than 600 million streams. In 2022, he gave Twin Cities audiences a taste of his masterful way with J.S. Bach, and now he returns to spend each of two concerts exploring one of that composer's magnum opuses, the complex and deeply involving "Goldberg Variations." (7:30 p.m. Tue., 10:30 a.m. Jan. 31, Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $36-$75, students and children free, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

R.H.

THEATER

'Crazy for You'

Artistry is bringing Broadway ambitions to Minneapolis' south suburbs. Former music director Anita Ruth returns to the Bloomington playhouse with a 20-piece orchestra for Ben Bakken's production of "Crazy for You." The cast of singer-dancer-actors is led by "Hamilton" alum Kyle Weiler, dance captain of the Broadway tour of Lin-Manuel Miranda's blockbuster, and who performed in "Next to Normal" at Theater Latté Da. Weiler shares top billing with another Latté Da alum, Charlie Clark ("12 Angry Men" and "Merrily We Roll Along") in this Ken Ludwig throwback that uses the lush compositions of George and Ira Gershwin to celebrate classic Broadway. (Jan. 25-Feb. 11: 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Artistry, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington. $26-$56. 952-563-8575, artistrymn.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

'The Nosebleed'

Aya Ogawa won an Obie for this theatrical tribute to their late father, Japanese banker Akira Ogawa. He was cremated and there was no obituary published about him. Instead, the playwright/performer commemorates Akira's life onstage in autobiographical vignettes that Ogawa has described as "cuckoo" and "bananas." The show is part of Walker Art Center's annual Out There series of experimental works. (8 p.m. Thu.-Sat., Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $15-$45. 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)

R.P.

'Ironbound'

Frank Theatre built is reputation on unapologetic, hard-hitting productions. For its second comeback-from-COVID show, the company is putting on "Ironbound" by Martyna Majok, who won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for "Cost of Living." "Ironbound" chronicles the rough life of a Polish immigrant navigating America. Frank founder Wendy Knox directs the four-hander on a set by Joseph Stanley. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Feb. 12. Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St., #177, St. Paul. franktheatre.org)

R.P.

ART

'Collage/Assemblage'

Nestled on the third floor of the massive Minneapolis Institute of Art is a small exhibition about the art of collage and assemblage, spanning 1940-1989. Henri Matisse's three-part collage "Jazz," 1947, feels in motion despite being static and inside a glass case. Self-taught artist James Castle creates a flattened version of a chair. Greek-born American artist Lucas Samaras creates a single dinner setting that feels enticing until one spots what's for dinner. Hint: It's not edible. (Ends Feb. 11. Mia, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., free, 612-870-3000 or new.artsmia.org)

ALICIA ELER

Jerome Fellowship Exhibition

This group exhibition at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design showcases the artwork of Roshan Ganu, Erika Terwilliger, Moira (Miri) Villiard and Peng Wu, recipients of the 2022/23 Jerome Foundation Fellowships for Early Career Artists. Each artist received $12,000 and other career boost opportunities. Artists in this show explore a variety of topics, including Indigenous history, immigration, mental health, sleep deprivation, the human condition and labor-intensive processes. (Ends March 2. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Av. S., Mpls., free, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 612-874-3700 or mcad.edu)

A.E.

DANCE

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

The Chicago-based company hasn't graced the Northrop stage since 2018. Now led by artistic director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, it's making up for lost time with four showstopper works. Among them is a 2010 piece by choreographer Lar Lubovitch that found inspiration from a 1963 live recording of saxophonist John Coltrane playing "My Favorite Things" from "The Sound of Music." Lubovitch juxtaposes the music with the explosive energy of "Autumn Rhythm (Number 30)," a painting by Jackson Pollock. Also on the program is a solo choreographed by Kyle Abraham called "Show Pony," set to music by Jlin, and "Aguas Que Van, Quieren Volver," a work inspired by Milan Kundera's writings by choreographer Rena Butler. Finally, audiences will have a chance to see Aszure Barton's haunting "Busk." (7:30 p.m. Thu., Northrop, 84 SE. Church St., Mpls. $51-$73, 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu)

SHEILA REGAN

'Carmina Burana'

Minnesota Dance Theatre brings its audience-pleasing rendition of "Carmina Burana" to the Luminary Art Center for a dose of joy and beauty in these cold months. The masterful work animates Carl Orff's scenic cantata with primordial fervor through MDT founder Loyce Houlton's choreography, reimagined by Houlton's daughter, MDT artistic director emerita Lise Houlton, with theater artist Dominique Serrand. Accompanying the movement as well as multimedia elements are three vocalists and four instrumentalists. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Sat., Feb. 2 & 3; 4 p.m. Sun. & Feb. 4., Luminary Art Center, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls. $40-$50, 612-333-6669, luminaryartscenter.com)

S.R.

FAMILY

PAR365

The outdoor golf ranges are closed, but there's a new opportunity for golfers to keep their swing from getting rusty over the winter. Par365 is a new entertainment venue with six hitting bays containing golf simulators loaded with 70 different courses, including Hazeltine National, Pebble Beach, St. Andrews and more. In addition, there are skill-based golf games, darts, skee ball, beer pong, cornhole and three mini golf courses. To kick off the grand opening, Saturday features an adults-only, advance ticketed event with a DJ, food and drinks. Sunday's open house is open to all with no registration required. (8 p.m. Sat. $50. https://clients.uschedule.com/par365/booking/event/eventdetail/729675; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun., 2655 Patton Road, Roseville, par365golf.com)

