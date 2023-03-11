Shelby Frank, a junior from Grand Forks, N.D., took second in the weight throw on Friday at the Division I NCAA indoor track & field championships in Albuquerque, N.M.

Her best toss of 76 feet, 10 inches came on her fifth throw and vaulted her from seventh to second place. Mississippi senior Jelani Davis took first (80-5).

Amira Young of Minnesota was 11th in the 60-meter dash (7.21 seconds) after winning the Big Ten title in that event this year.

Two D-II track champs

Senior Arika Harbo of Concordia (St. Paul) won the high jump and junior Lindsay Cunningham of Winona State the 5,000-meter run at the Division II indoor championships in Virginia Beach, Va.

Harbo cleared 5-10. She won the indoor and outdoor national titles in her specialty last year. Cunningham's winning time was 15:41.30.

Makayla Jackson of Minnesota State Mankato, the defending team champion, placed second in the long jump (20-1 ½). Also second was Ashley Hokanson of Minnesota State Moorhead in the pole vault (13-7 ¼).

Jackson's teammate Denisha Cartwright was the top qualifier for Saturday's finals in two events: the 60 hurdles (8.21) and the 200 (23.50).

• Fiona Smith of St. Benedict won the 5,000-meter run (16:33.79) at the Division III meet in Birmingham, Ala.

Etc.

• The Gophers gymnastics team beat host Arkansas 197.075 to 196.900. Maddie Quarles and Gianna Gerdes of Minnesota won the vault and floor exercise, respectively, with 9.950 scores.

• Sophomore Brady Counsell tied a season-high with four hits in five at-bats and had two RBI, but the Gophers baseball team lost to host West Virginia 15-7. Freshman Caden Capomaccio took the loss for Minnesota (2-12) after being roughed up for eight runs — six earned — in the fifth and sixth innings. Freshman Sam Hunt was 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Gophers and sophomore Jake Larson 3-for-5. Sophomore J.J. Wetherholt led the Mountaineers (8-4), going 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four RBI.

• Autumn Pease threw a three-hitter and struck out nine as the Gophers softball team beat North Dakota State 2-0 on the first day of Gopher Indoor Classic at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kayla Chavez and Maddy Ehlke each had RBI doubles for Minnesota (12-9).

• The Minnesota Whitecaps will play their last regular-season hockey series this weekend against the Connecticut Whale at Richfield Ice Arena. Game times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The Whitecaps are fourth (10-9-3, 33 points) in the Premier Hockey Federation standings, the Whale third (12-8-2, 37). Both teams have already clinched playoff spots, but the series will determine the seeding for the Isobel Cup playoffs.

• The Gophers women's golf team will travel to Augusta, Ga., to compete in the two-day, 54-hole Valspar Augusta Invitational. This 14-team event hosted by Augusta University features five top-20 teams, including No. 2 Wake Forest.