Shel Talmy, produced hits by The Who, The Kinks and other 1960s British bands, dead at 87

Talmy was a recording engineer in his mid-20s when he visited London for a planned vacation and ended up in the midst of the emerging 1960s British rock music scene. As one of the rare independent producers of the time, he signed up The Kinks and oversaw many of their biggest hits during the mid-'60s, from the raw breakthrough single ''You Really Got Me'' to the polished satire of ''A Well Respected Man'' and ''Dedicated Follower of Fashion.''