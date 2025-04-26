Shedeur Sanders will be part of a competition for Browns' QB spot despite drop in NFL draft

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns shocked many observers around the NFL when they didn't take Shedeur Sanders during the first two days of the draft.
After passing on him on six opportunities, the Browns eventually ended the draft's biggest drama by taking Sanders with the 144th overall pick Saturday.
''I can't speak to the market pricing the way it did. Once it got to the point it was a pretty steep discount, this made the most sense,'' general manager Andrew Berry said after Sanders' selection.
Sanders became the second quarterback by Cleveland drafted this weekend and the 14th since the Browns returned to the league in 1999.
Cleveland began the draft by trading out of the second overall spot, where Jacksonville took Sanders' teammate and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. They ended their draft by trading up to grab Sanders, sending a fifth- and sixth-round pick to Seattle.
Even though not many expected the Browns to take a second quarterback, Berry was complimentary about Sanders on Friday night.
''The time that we spent with Shedeur and what he's done throughout his college career is impressive. He's an impressive young man. He's a really good quarterback,'' Berry said. "Sometimes, fit comes into play and I'd also say this, there are four more rounds of the draft.
''Lastly, it's less about where you get picked, and what you do after you get picked. That's really the most important thing.''