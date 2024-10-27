Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter help Colorado beat Cincinnati 34-23 to become bowl eligible

The Buffaloes committed three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, including one on safety Shilo Sanders in the fourth quarter that briefly landed him on the bench. There was another on Jimmy Horn Jr. early in the game. He hauled in a pass from Sanders and raced 57 yards for what would've been a first-quarter touchdown, but as he passed by a Cincinnati defensive back he flashed a ''peace'' sign. It drew a flag and negated the score.