Shedeur Sanders takes the field for the first time as the Browns begin their rookie minicamp

BEREA, Ohio — Shedeur Sanders began the process Friday of trying to show he can be a factor in the Cleveland Browns' quarterback competition.
Sanders, possibly the most-publicized 144th-overall draft pick ever after the projected first-rounder dropped into the fifth round, took the field for his first practice as the Browns opened a two-day rookie minicamp.
Wearing an orange No. 12 jersey, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders got the same amount of snaps as third-round pick Dillon Gabriel during the 90-minute practice.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said both quarterbacks did a nice job.
"I think the fun part is we've spent so much pre-draft time with these players, particularly when we're talking about our quarterbacks with Dillon and Shedeur,'' he said. "We've spent meeting time with them out of this building. We've taken them through walkthroughs and then they get to go do it in uniform with the helmets on and just see what they can take from the meeting room to the grass."
Sanders and Gabriel are likely to give interviews Saturday after the Browns made their other four draft picks available Friday.
Both quarterbacks started with individual work and a 7-on-7 drill before each got six plays during full-team drills.
Gabriel took the first snaps in the 11-on-11 period, likely because he was the higher draft pick. Stefanski did not give a reason, though.