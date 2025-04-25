Shedeur Sanders snubbed in NFL draft's Round 1 but leads list of top available players for Day 2

Deion Sanders insisted at Colorado's pro day that Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders should go 1-2 in the NFL draft. He was talking about selections, not rounds.
But after Hunter went second overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Shedeur Sanders' name wasn't called at all Thursday night.
Quarterback-needy teams such as the Raiders, Saints, Jets and Giants — twice — bypassed the record-setting Buffaloes quarterback. The Giants sidestepped Sanders at No. 3 and again at No. 25 after trading back into the first round and instead selected Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart in what was the biggest surprise of Round 1.
Many predicted the Giants would select Sanders one pick after Hunter and two picks after Miami QB Cam Ward went to the Tennessee Titans, but as the night wore on, it brought memories of the 2005 NFL draft when Cal QB Aaron Rodgers and Utah QB Alex Smith were vying for the 49ers' top overall selection. The Niners chose Smith and Rodgers slipped all the way down to the Green Bay Packers at No. 24.
Only, Sanders slid all the way out of Round 1.
''We all didn't expect this of course, but I feel like with God, anything's possible, everything's possible,'' Sanders said in a video posted on YouTube on Thursday night. ''I don't think this happened for no reason. All this is, is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We're going to be happy regardless.''
Concerns about Sanders' arm strength became an issue in recent weeks, although his father, who's a Pro Football Hall of Famer and coached his son at Jackson State and Colorado, laughed at that notion. In 50 collegiate games, Shedeur Sanders threw for 14,347 yards, with 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He completed 70.1% of his passes and ran for 17 more scores. But he had a tendency to hold on to the ball too long and took an FBS-high 94 sacks over the last two seasons.
Bypassing on-the-field workouts at the NFL scouting combine and the Big 12 pro day only added to the doubts that suddenly swirled around his son, and Coach Prime wondered earlier this month how his son's stock could have slipped when he hasn't thrown an interception since the Alamo Bowl.