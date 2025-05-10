Shedeur Sanders is trying to block out noise and focus on the Browns' playbook

BEREA, Ohio — Trying to get his jersey number back is the least of Shedeur Sanders' worries.
With a playbook to learn and trying to prove critics wrong after sliding to the fifth round in the NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback knows he has a long way to go before he even considers making an offer to receiver DeAndre Carter to wear No. 2.
''I'm not trying to buy anything. My signing bonus ain't that high right now,'' Sanders said at the end of his 13-minute availability with the media before Saturday's practice at rookie minicamp.
Sanders took No. 12 because he said it was the best number available. It also doesn't hurt that it was the number Tom Brady wore en route to seven Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady said during a podcast appearance earlier this week that he texted Sanders after the draft and told him to use his slide to the 144th overall pick as motivation. Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 draft.
''There were a lot of fans of me, my craft and my family that was there to support (me). I was just thankful that I have that foundation overall,'' Sanders said.
While Sanders' fall in the draft could be attributed to some of the comments from his father — Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — he knows that everything from here on out is up to him.
''I'm taking every snap out there; I'm getting up after these hits. I'm the one throwing touchdowns. I'm the one that got to live it day by day. So all he gave us was the opportunity, and we had to navigate and see what we liked,'' Sanders said. ''And especially coming to this building, we have great coaches in the building able to keep me focused, keep me in a straight and narrow line.''