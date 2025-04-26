Shedeur Sanders is still waiting for a call as the NFL draft enters the final day

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Shedeur Sanders is still waiting for a call on the NFL draft's final day, a shocking turn of events for a quarterback with arguably the highest profile in this class.
The uncertainty surrounding the Colorado star and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is the dominant story in this draft. Generally regarded as one of the top two quarterback prospects in this class, Sanders didn't get taken in the first round Thursday. Nor was he chosen in the second and third rounds Friday.
Sanders remained optimistic Saturday while providing an update on social media.
''Another day another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love,'' he said in an X post Saturday morning. ''Thank you GOD #LEGENDARY.''
Many of the teams with obvious quarterback needs already have drafted someone else at that position, making Sanders' situation even more of a mystery as the draft wraps up Saturday with the final four rounds. This day typically appeals more to the true draft connoisseurs, as the names of the available prospects get less familiar and much of the television coverage focuses on picks that already were made in earlier rounds.
Not this time, when someone with Sanders' star power remains available.
The history of the draft includes plenty of stories of quarterbacks waiting much longer than expected to get drafted. Sometimes it ultimately worked out just fine for them.
Dan Marino was the sixth quarterback taken in the famous 1983 draft class and went 27th overall to Miami, where he would spend his entire Hall of Fame career. Aaron Rodgers was supposed to go among the first few picks in 2005 but went 24th to Green Bay, where he went on to win four MVP awards. More recently, Will Levis was considered a near-certain first-round pick in 2023 but slipped into the second round before Tennessee took him at No. 33 overall.