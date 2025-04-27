Shedeur Sanders' dramatic fall to Day 3 of the NFL draft is still baffling

''But I think if you are trying to be objective about it, and remove everything else surrounding this young man and everything that comes along with him, he can play the game of football. This is a guy who's extremely accurate. He's extremely mobile. He has a lot of mental horsepower. He played the game at a high level. It's as simple as that but if you go into this whole evaluation process and you're already biased toward feeling you want to emphasize the negative and I'm not saying that's the case for me, but if you want to emphasize some of the things that really don't have to do with anything on the football field and you get caught up in all the rest of it, it can start skewing your judgment as to what this young man actually brings in terms of value.''