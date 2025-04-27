Shedeur Sanders' dramatic fall to Day 3 of the NFL draft is still baffling

Shedeur Sanders' dramatic fall to Day 3 of the NFL draft baffled fans, analysts and some general managers and coaches.
Sanders was considered a top-five overall pick after finishing his career at Colorado but he wasn't even among the first five quarterbacks selected.
He slipped all the way to the fifth round without any obvious explanation, leaving everyone to speculate about his shortcomings and question whether his Hall of Fame dad Deion Sanders somehow scared teams away.
Shedeur Sanders was never involved in any off-field incidents yet his character was assailed by various media outlets who cited unidentified sources in the weeks leading up the draft.
An anonymous assistant coach in an NFL Network report labeled him ''entitled'' and said Sanders ''had the worst formal interview'' he'd been involved in during his career. That coach also said Sanders blamed teammates and had ''horrible body language.''
The Cleveland Browns ended up taking Sanders with the 144th pick after they were thought to be considering him at No. 2 overall. The Browns even selected Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel in the third round at No. 94 but then moved up in the draft to snag Sanders one pick before the Philadelphia Eagles were on the clock.
Though the Eagles have a franchise QB in Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, Browns general manager Andrew Berry worked in Philadelphia with GM Howie Roseman and knows he's not afraid to take the best-available player on the board.
That's how Hurts ended up on the Eagles in 2020 when Carson Wentz was already there. That doesn't mean Philly was targeting Sanders but Cleveland had waited long enough.