Shedeur Sanders' draft slide leads to a rare QB double dip by the Browns

Shedeur Sanders' slide down the NFL draft was the dominant story of the weekend with one of college football's most high-profile players lasting until the fifth round.
The fact that Sanders was taken by the Browns two rounds after they drafted another quarterback in Dillon Gabriel made the entire situation even more rare.
The Browns were the first team to draft two quarterbacks in the first five rounds of the NFL draft since Washington did it in 2012 when the team traded up to take Robert Griffin III with the second overall pick and then drafted Kirk Cousins in the fourth round.
There are only a handful of other times in the common draft era beginning in 1967 that a team picked two quarterbacks that high in the draft.
Green Bay drafted Anthony Dilweg in the third round and Jeff Graham in the fourth in 1989. The Packers traded Graham to Washington later in the draft and he never played a game in the NFL despite spending time with several teams. Dilweg started seven games in 1990.
The Colts double-dipped at quarterback in 1982, taking Art Schlichter fourth overall and Mike Pagel in the fourth round. Schlichter played only 13 games because of gambling problems, while Pagel had a long career mostly as a backup.
The Houston Oilers also did it in 1971 taking Dan Pastorini in the first round and Lynn Dickey in the third. Both had long careers as starters in the NFL.
There were two other times it happened but one of those QBs quickly shifted positions to receiver once joining the NFL.