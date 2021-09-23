Just 12 hours since Harry Styles left the building, Xcel Energy Center has announced a summer 2022 date with another of pop music's hottest male singers of the moment, Shawn Mendes.

The "Stitches" hitmaker and Camila Cabello squeeze will bring his clumsily named Wonder: The World Tour to the St. Paul arena on July 9, just a few days after he headlines Summerfest in Milwaukee (back to its regularly scheduled Independence Day run).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 7 via Ticketmaster.com, but various pre-sale options will be available in the meantime via wonderthetour.com. Opening acts for the shows have not yet been named.

The tour is named after last year's album and hit single, "Wonder." The album became Mendes' fourth to go to No. 1 on the Billboard chart, making him the youngest male artist to achieve that record at age 23. It was buoyed by another single, "Monster," featuring that dude who used to be Canada's biggest pop star. Not anymore.

Mendes has a relatively long history at Xcel Center. He made his local debut there in 2015 as part of the KDWB Jingle Ball concert, returned for his first headlining tour in 2017 and then made it the first stop on the U.S. leg of his last tour in 2019.