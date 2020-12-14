Shawn Boudrias, the Wild's sixth round pick in 2018, signed a one-year contract American Hockey League contract with the Iowa Wild.
The 21-year-old right winger had 35 goals and 44 assists in 59 games for Cape Breton in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season. A 6-5, 225-pounder, Boudrias played for three QMJHL teams over the past five seasons.
