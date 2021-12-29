BOISE, Idaho — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 18 points as Boise State won its seventh straight game, beating Fresno State 65-55 on Tuesday night.
The game marked the first Mountain West Conference matchup of the season for both teams.
Emmanuel Akot had 12 points for the Broncos (10-4). Mladen Armus added 12 points. Abu Kigab had eight rebounds and six assists.
Orlando Robinson had 22 points for the Bulldogs (10-4).
